Virginia Department of Conservation to offer Nutrient Management Training School in January

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Nutrient Management Program will offer a two-part agriculture nutrient management training school in January. The school is for anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer.

The first session, Jan. 4-5, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The two-day soils and crop lecture series will be hosted online.

The second session, Jan. 9-11, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm. The three-day plan writing training will be in-person at Brightpoint Community College in Midlothian, VA.

Each day would run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Registration is $150 for each session with a deadline of Dec. 29. Registration is available online at dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.

Nutrient management continues to be an important factor in a farmer’s decision-making process when considering application of materials to supply nutrients to crops. Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized, and nutrient loss to ground and surface waters is minimized. Application rates are determined by a process using actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records aren’t available.

Contact Stephanie Dawley at 804-382-3911 or [email protected] for additional details.