The polls opened at 6 a.m. today for the Virginia Democratic Primary. Voters today can go to the polls and cast your vote for the Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump this fall’s elections.

Over the weekend, three of the potential Democratic presidential candidates dropped out of the race. Pete Buttigeg, Tom Styer and Amy Klobashar all suspended their campaigns.

Virginians will have former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Tulsi gabbard and multi-billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hawaii Representative Tulcie Gabbafd from which to choose.

Virginia conducts open primaries so anyone can participate. According to the Voter Registrar’s office no one will be required to sign a pledge to vote Democratic in the next election will be required.

Currently Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the polls in the state.

The election is part of Super Tuesday which will include several other states as well.

WESR will have the local results on Wednesday’s local news beginning at 6:15 a.m. The results will be posted on shoredailynews.com as soon as the county totals are available.

.