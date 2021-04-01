The Eastern Shore Health District reported one new test positive in Thursday’s Covid report. The new test positive was in Accomack County. There are no new hospitalizations or deaths in either county.

The vaccination figures reveal that in both counties over half of the population has received at least one vaccination shot. Accomack reports that 16,824 individuals have had at least the first shot and 6,729 have been fully immunized. In Northampton, 5126 have received the first shot and 3413 are fully immunized for a total of 8169.

Virginia reported 1825 test positives Thursday with 81 new hospitalizations and 16 deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports there are currently 1046 individuals hospitalized with the virus at this time.

