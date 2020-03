As of the Sunday 9 am update from the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia added 135 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday , bringing the total to 890. Five new deaths were reported bringing the total to 22.

The total includes the case of an Eastern Shore Rural Health employee.

At present, there are 112 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth and 10,609 have been tested.

The Eastern Shore now has four cases.

