The Eastern Shore has had 19 cases of the Coronavirus to date. There has been one COVID-19 related death on the Shore.

According to the Virginia Department of Health website the Eastern Shore has had 9 hospitalizations for Coronavirus.

Statewide 1,238 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized thus far. Of those 462 have been discharged. As of Monday there were 765 patients currently hospitalized.

Of those currently hospitalized 659 are on ventilators. Virginia has 2,833 ventilators on hand.

The Va. Health Dept. website also says that as of Monday, there were 5,970 hospital beds available for use in Virginia.

