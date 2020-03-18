In a press conference Wednesday morning, Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Health Department Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver reported coronavirus cases are now up to 77, with the majority in northern Virginia, the peninsula district and the greater Richmond area.

The Governor also reported the blood supply nationwide has been depleted as blood drives are being canceled. The governor said there is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted through blood transfusions. He said he will personally be giving blood Wednesday afternoon, and encouraged all healthy Virginians to do the same.

The Governor encouraged Virginians to remain vigilant, to continue washing your hands, practicing social distancing, use good hygiene, but also said food production and small business needs to continue.

As of right now, there are no plans to alter or extend the closing of Virginia public schools.

Virginia is seeking input for means to help small businesses get through this time. Small business owners are being asked to fill out the survey found here.

The Governor’s full press conference is below: