As of 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 24, the Virginia Health Department reports:

36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 290 in Virginia, approximately .0034% of Virginia’s population

Fairfax County leads with most cases at 46, James City County is second with 37

45 hospitalizations

4,470 tests have been conducted

No new deaths, leaving the total at 7

The Virginia Department of Health still only reports one case in Accomack County

