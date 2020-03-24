As of 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 24, the Virginia Health Department reports:
- 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 290 in Virginia, approximately .0034% of Virginia’s population
- Fairfax County leads with most cases at 46, James City County is second with 37
- 45 hospitalizations
- 4,470 tests have been conducted
- No new deaths, leaving the total at 7
- The Virginia Department of Health still only reports one case in Accomack County
- Visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website for more information
- Continue to follow VDH guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19
.