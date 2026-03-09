Virginia Conducts Severe Weather Awareness Week March 9-13

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), is proud to recognize Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 9–13, 2026. This annual campaign is designed to help Virginians better understand severe weather threats and take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

Throughout the week, a different topic will be highlighted and shared on social media. Each day will focus on preparedness tips and practical ways to stay safe during severe weather events.

Daily Topics:

MONDAY: Watch vs. Warning Understanding the difference between a watch and a warning is critical. Learn what actions to take when severe weather is possible versus when it is imminent or already occurring.

TUESDAY: Tornadoes Tornadoes can develop quickly and with little notice. We'll share guidance on identifying safe shelter locations, building emergency kits, and staying weather aware.

WEDNESDAY: Severe Thunderstorms (Hail, Lightning, and Wind) Severe thunderstorms can bring damaging winds, large hail, and dangerous lightning. Learn how to protect yourself indoors and outdoors and why "When thunder roars, go indoors" still matters.

THURSDAY: Flash Flooding Flash flooding is one of the leading weather-related causes of fatalities. We'll emphasize the importance of never driving through flooded roadways and remembering: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

FRIDAY: Outdoor Weather Safety As we head into spring sports, festivals, and outdoor activities, Friday's focus will cover how to stay safe while hiking, boating, camping, or attending outdoor events when severe weather threatens.

“Severe weather can impact Virginia at any time of year, but spring often brings an increased risk of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding,” said the State Coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management John Scrivani. “Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity for every Virginian to review their emergency plans, understand weather terminology, and ensure they have multiple ways to receive alerts. Preparedness today can save lives tomorrow.”

National Weather Service Wakefield Meteorologist in Charge Jeff Orrock added, “Timely and accurate weather information is only effective if people understand what it means and know how to respond. Our partnership with VDEM helps ensure that forecasts, watches, and warnings are paired with clear safety messaging so individuals and families can take immediate protective action.”

VDEM encourages residents to follow official social media accounts throughout the week, share preparedness information, and take simple steps such as reviewing emergency plans, checking weather alert settings, and updating emergency supply kits. Severe Weather Awareness Week is more than a campaign, it’s a reminder that preparedness is a shared responsibility. By staying informed and ready, we can build a more resilient Virginia.

For more information, visit the following websites (NWS or VDEM).