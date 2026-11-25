By Linda Cicoira

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogenic drug and a veterinary anesthetic. He could face up to 50 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Under a plea agreement, 36-year-old Justin Lewis Monts, of Highlands Boulevard, was not prosecuted for a count of transporting the Schedule I or II drugs into Virginia.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said police were investigating Monts, who left Philadelphia on Jan. 7, 2025, and crossed the Maryland-Virginia border several hours later. Officers followed him through Accomack County to the Cape Charles area, where he failed to maintain his lane on Lankford Highway, prompting a state trooper to pull him over.

A police dog went around the 2014 Subaru Outback that Monts was driving and alerted officers to illegal drugs. A search uncovered large amounts of mushrooms and ketamine in the defendant’s luggage.

Thornton said, “The plea agreement is a fair and equitable resolution.” Monts also forfeited more than $2,000 in cash. The prosecutor said there was no agreement regarding punishment. Sentencing was set for March 22, 2027.

Monts was allowed to remain free on bond until then. A long-form presentence report, which takes about 90 days to prepare, was ordered. While his sentence has not yet been determined, the agreement called for five years of supervised probation and 10 years of good behavior.