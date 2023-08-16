Virginia Aviation Board gives Melfa Airport $63k

August 16, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Melfa Airport

The Virginia Aviation Board announced Monday it has awarded the Accomack County Airport in Melfa $63,568.

The grant comes from more than $8.4 million which was split among 21 of Virginia’s public-use airports to support 29 projects that will enhance the facilities and services they provide their communities after actions taken by the Virginia Aviation Board at its quarterly meeting on August 11, 2023.

The money for the Accomack County Airport will be used for its Runway 21 Turnaround construction project.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 16, 2023, 5:04 am
Partly cloudy
W
Partly cloudy
74°F
2 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:19 am
sunset: 7:54 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

bugmasters

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up