Virginia Aviation Board gives Melfa Airport $63k

The Virginia Aviation Board announced Monday it has awarded the Accomack County Airport in Melfa $63,568.

The grant comes from more than $8.4 million which was split among 21 of Virginia’s public-use airports to support 29 projects that will enhance the facilities and services they provide their communities after actions taken by the Virginia Aviation Board at its quarterly meeting on August 11, 2023.

The money for the Accomack County Airport will be used for its Runway 21 Turnaround construction project.