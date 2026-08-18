Virginia Allocates Record $304 Million for Agricultural Conservation Practices

Virginia has allocated a record $304 million to help farmers implement conservation practices that protect water quality, improve soil health and support the long-term sustainability of agricultural operations.

The funding for the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program is $81 million more than the amount provided for fiscal year 2026. State officials said it marks the fifth consecutive year of record funding for the program.

The 2027 fiscal year began July 1.

Known as VACS, the program provides farmers with financial and technical assistance to install or adopt more than 60 approved conservation practices. Eligible measures include planting cover crops, developing nutrient-management plans, installing livestock stream-exclusion systems and implementing rotational grazing.

Those practices can be particularly important on the Eastern Shore, where agriculture is a major part of the economy and conservation efforts can help reduce nutrients and sediment entering the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coastal waters.

Farmers may qualify for as much as $300,000 in state cost-share reimbursement, depending on the proposed practices and program requirements.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation administers the program in partnership with the commonwealth’s 47 soil and water conservation districts. Local districts work directly with farmers to review applications, distribute funding and provide technical assistance.

Funding is available through the local districts rather than directly from DCR. Farmers interested in participating should contact their local soil and water conservation district to discuss available practices, eligibility requirements and application deadlines.

Additional information about the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program is available through DCR.