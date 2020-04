Virginia reported its deadliest day from COVID-19 Wednesday morning, with 41 new deaths, despite reporting a lower increase in cases with 329. Wednesday’s report brings the total death total in Virginia to 195 and the total case count to 6,500.

The Eastern Shore still reports no new cases.

Virginia also broke the 1,000 mark in hospitalizations, with 1,048. Virginia has also tested 44,169.

.