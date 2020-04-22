Accomack County added seven additional cases bringing its total to 59 and Northampton added one bringing its total to eight in Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday COVID-19 report. Virginia added 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the confirmed case count to 9,952. In addition, the VDH reports 314 “probable” cases.

Virginia reported 23 new confirmed deaths in Wednesday’s report, bringing the official state total to 347 and reports two probable deaths. Accomack County added two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday which will be included in Thursday’s numbers.

Currently Accomack County reports 15 hospitalizations and Northampton County reports one.

A robocall from Northampton County Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence reported one of the Northampton Schools cafeteria staff tested positive for COVID-19. A second that was exposed did not test positive. Lawrence has suspended the meals program and will report Thursday updates to the program.

60,788 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 and 286 of which are on the Eastern Shore.

The Eastern Shore also now reports four outbreaks, which is two cases connected by person, place or time which do not reside in the same household. Three of these are from “congregate settings” and one is from a long term care facility.

The Virginia Department of Health lost a server Tuesday night which delayed its Wednesday report. The report was updated around 5:30 PM Wednesday.

