Update 10:52 AM: According to the Eastern Shore Health District, Accomack County only added one additional case on Wednesday, not three. Jon Richardson said the issue in the reporting has been identified and the correct numbers will be reported in Friday’s morning report.

Virginia added fewer cases of COVID-19 Wednesday than it did Tuesday. After adding 234 Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 222 new cases in the Commonwealth Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,706. These are the total number of cases, not the total number of current cases.

Accomack County continued to add to its total, adding one Wednesday and bringing its total case count to eight. The Eastern Shore Health District reported the new Accomack County case was a woman in her 60s, and the cause of transmission is still being investigated. Northampton still reports one case.

Virginia added 7 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 41

As of the Thursday morning update, 17,589 people have been tested and a total of 246 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19.

