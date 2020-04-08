Virginia added 312 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, following 466 new cases Monday, bringing the total state case count to 3,645.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, no new Shore cases were added, leaving the total case count in Accomack County at 11 and Northampton County at 2.

12 new deaths were reported in Virginia, with four of these being reported from the Canterbury nursing home in Henrico. The state total of COVID-19 deaths is now 75, 32 of which are from the Henrico facility.

So far, Virginia has tested 30,645 residents for the virus and there have been 615 hospitalized.

