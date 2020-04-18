Virginia added fewer new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday morning’s report, adding 562 and bringing the total state case count to 8,053. The Department of Health also added 27 new deaths and brings the total to 258.

No new cases were reported on the Eastern Shore in Saturday’s report.

Virginia’s coronavirus hotspots continue to be in its urban areas, with northern Virginia, Richmond and Virginia Beach leading the way. Rural Virginia counties Highland, Bath, Bland, Dickenson, Grayson and Patrick, still report no cases. Many rural Virginia counties, including Northampton, report fewer than 10 cases.

As of Saturday morning, 1,296 Virginians have been hospitalized and 51,931 have been tested.

In Saturday’s Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association update;

Hospitalized with confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases: 1307

Discharged: 1228

Hospitalized confirmed cases: 821

Hospitalized Results Pending: 486

Ventilators on hand in Va.: 2865. In use: 608 or 21%

Hospital Beds Available in Va. : 6097

We have reached out to local Health agencies for a local breakdown. We have not received a response.

.