The Eastern Shore was spared any new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tuesday morning’s Virginia Department of Health report. Virginia’s additional case count ticked up slightly with 461 new infections, bringing Virginia’s total confirmed case count to 9,451.

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting what it calls ‘probable cases,’ and reported 179 of those.

24 new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 324.

Accomack County still reports 52 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Northampton County reports seven.

Virginia reports 1,581 hospitalizations and 58,354 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19.

In addition, the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reports:

Number of patients currently hospitalized and pending test results: 1331

Number of COVID-19 victims hospitalized and discharged: 1418

Number of COVID-19 victims hospitalized and confirmed: 854

Number of COVID-19 victims on ventilators for the cronavirus: 477

Number of ventilators in VA: 2887

Number of ventilators in use for all diseases: 629

Percent of Ventilators in use: 22%

Currently available beds in Virginia hospitals: 5465

Other numbers:

The total population of the state of Virginia is. 8,500,000

Total cases in Va. to date: 9451 which is one tenth of one percent of the overall population.

3% of those who have contracted the coronavirus have passed away at this point.

In order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus the Center for Disease Control urges everyone to continue washing your hands frequently, maintain social distancing, refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 people and remain at home unless you have to go out to get supplies. If you start to feel bad please stay at home and take your temperature often.

