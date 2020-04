Virginia added 241 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and there were no new cases on the Eastern Shore.

The Virginia Department of Health added three new deaths to the numbers.

As of Monday, 497 people have been hospitalized and 24,521 have been tested for the virus.

According to Jon Richardson of the Eastern Shore Health district, the last three confirmed cases in Accomack County were all women, one in her 40s, one in her 60s and the third in her 70s.

