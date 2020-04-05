After adding nearly 400 in Saturday’s report, Virginia only added 232 new COVID-19 cases according to Sunday morning’s numbers. Virginia’s total now stands at 2,637 cases. Again, these are total cases, not total current cases.

Among the numbers include three new cases in Accomack County, bringing the total to 11. No new cases were reported in Northampton County.

Sunday’s numbers also surprised because it reported one fewer death than it had Saturday. According to Saturday morning’s report, 52 people had died, and according to Sunday’s report, only 51 people have died.

As of Sunday morning’s update, 431 people have been hospitalized and 23,671 have been tested.

.