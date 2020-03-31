According to the Tuesday, March 31 update, Virginia added 230 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Accomack County also added one new case. Two new deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to 27. Northampton County still has one only positive case of COVID-19.

13,401 Virginians have been tested for coronavirus and 165 are currently hospitalized.

According to Jon Richardson, the Eastern Shore Health District will no longer be sending out press releases for positive cases on the Eastern Shore.

.