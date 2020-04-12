In Sunday morning’s COVID-19 case total update from the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore added no new cases and Virginia only added 197, bringing the Commonwealth’s total case count to 5,274.. It should be remembered weekend results from the labs are expected to be lower than weekday results.

The Eastern Shore total remains at 19, with 15 in Accomack County and four in Northampton County.

Virginia reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state total to 141.

As of Sunday morning’s update, 872 people have been hospitalized in Virginia from COVID-19 and 39,985 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

.