Virginia ABC announces dates for Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant Applications

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – In an effort to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will begin accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1, 2024.

This is the ninth year Virginia ABC is offering grants to support alcohol education and prevention programs and projects across the commonwealth.

Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support evidence-based programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, government entities, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply. Proposed projects must address prevention in one or more of the following focus areas:

underage drinking

providing or serving alcohol to youth

high-risk drinking

“We strive to support and work collaboratively with organizations that share our mission to strengthen the commonwealth through public safety and education,” said Katie Crumble, director of Virginia ABC Community Health and Engagement.

Applications are available online, with a convenient online platform for submission. Virginia ABC has provided an application guide to assist applicants and provide more information about the program. This grant application guide and the grant application are at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 1, 2024.