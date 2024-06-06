Violent crimes alleged in Accomack County

By Linda Cicoira

Abduction, robbery, and strangulation were among the violent crimes alleged Monday in indictments brought by an Accomack Grand Jury.

Forty-three-year-old Bennie Jerrod Foust, of Saint Julian Avenue in Norfolk, was indicted on counts of abduction by force or intimidation, use of a firearm in an abduction, robbery while displaying a firearm in a threatening manner, using a gun in a robbery, theft of more than $1,000 and a firearm, and being a felon with a gun.

The victim in the incidents was 73-year-old Orllie Marshall Poulson. The crimes occurred on Jan. 7. Foust was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 21 and was extradited to Virginia. He is being held here without bond.

In another case, 28-year-old Irvin Roblero-Ortiz, of Cooper Lane in Accomac, was indicted on March 23 counts of abduction by force or intimidation and strangulation causing injury. The victim was his girlfriend, Juana Gonzales Quinteo. The defendant was also charged with misdemeanor counts of destruction of property, assault and battery of a family member, and of violating a protective order on March 24 and 26.

A relative told authorities the Roblero-Ortiz came home and was acting “strange.” When the victim asked what was wrong, “Irvin got angry and … physically assaulted her.” He punched her, pulled her hair, broke the screen of a cell phone on her head, and strangled her until she passed out. He would not allow her to leave the home, the relative complained. The suspect is being held in Accomack Jail without bail.

Forty-year-old William Marcel Custis, with addresses on Seaside Road in Parksley and Saw Mill Park in Nassawadox, was indicted on a count of extortion in writing on Jan. 27. The record stated he sent a text threatening to kill or injure his former girlfriend. Custis was denied bond last week.

Thirty-six-year-old Miguel A. Marquez-Alvarez, of Crewe, Va., was indicted on a count of hit and run with injury and DWI maiming on March 6. He was also charged with a second offense of DWI and driving with an open container. A breathalyzer test showed 0.16 grams per 210 liters of breath. The legal limit is .08.

Twenty-year-old Christian Wade Creedle, of Spaniard Lane on Tangier, was indicted on a count of hit and run with injury on Jan. 31.

No age or address was available for Christopher Dale Beach, who was indicted for assaulting Investigator M. Taylor on Jan. 27.

In other court action, a jury trial was set for Dec. 19, 2024, for Deshawn Markiese Drummond, of Onancock. Drummond is accused of unlawful wounding, maliciously shooting at a vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a weapon and ammo. The crimes occurred on June 6, 2023. Drummond was arrested about a month later.