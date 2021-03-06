The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory will again offer summer intern opportunities for senior high school and college students who are primary residents of the Eastern Shore to work at the lab on various research projects related to marine science.

Interns will have the opportunity to work directly with research scientists and graduate students on projects ranging from shellfish aquaculture to water quality to restoration ecology. The goal of the program is to provide hands-on learning and employment opportunities for local students interested in careers in science.

The program is open to college students who are home for the summer and to senior high school students from Northampton and Accomack counties. Admission to the internship program is highly competitive, with the number of applicants exceeding available positions.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to Linda Ward [lward@vims.edu] or mail to VIMS, P.O. Box 350, Wachapreague VA 23480 by the March 13, 2021 deadline.