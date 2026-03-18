VIMS announces major effort to prepare for flooding

In Gloucester Point, Virginia, a major new effort is underway to help coastal communities better prepare for flooding, storms, and changing environmental conditions.

Officials at William & Mary have announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence in Environmental Forecasting at the Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences & VIMS. The goal: turn decades of environmental data into practical tools people can use every day.

School leaders say the center will combine long-term datasets, sensor networks, and advanced computer modeling to improve forecasting—from tidal flooding to water quality in the Chesapeake Bay.

Dean and Director Derek Aday says the initiative builds on years of research and will make that science more accessible to communities across Virginia and beyond.

The project is already receiving strong financial backing. On March 13th, Congressman Rob Wittman visited campus to deliver a ceremonial check for 1.6 million dollars in federal funding. The Commonwealth of Virginia has added more than 800 thousand dollars of its own support.

Wittman says environmental forecasting plays a critical role in public safety, resource management, and long-term resilience—especially in coastal regions facing rising sea levels.

And in places like Norfolk, Virginia, those tools are already making a difference.

Drivers navigating flooded streets may not realize it, but some of the alerts they receive through apps like Waze are powered by data developed through partnerships with VIMS researchers.

That collaboration helped launch StormSense, a system that uses water-level sensors and predictive modeling to forecast flooding in real time.

Researchers are also using advanced systems like SCHISM—a global hydrodynamic model developed at VIMS—to simulate how water moves through coastal environments. The technology is already being used by agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond flooding, forecasting tools are also helping people who rely on the Chesapeake Bay every day.

The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Forecasting System provides five-day predictions of conditions like water temperature, oxygen levels, and harmful algal blooms. That information is used by everyone from scientists to fishermen planning their next trip.

New funding will also expand widely used tools like Sea Level Report Cards and TideWatch—giving communities better insight into future sea level rise and near-term flooding risks.

Officials say a significant portion of the investment will go toward high-performance computing, allowing for more detailed models and faster data processing.

As coastal populations grow and environmental challenges intensify, leaders say these forecasting tools will become increasingly essential—for emergency response, infrastructure planning, and daily life.

With the launch of this new center, researchers at William & Mary say they’re working to ensure that the science behind those decisions is not only accurate—but accessible, practical, and ready for the future.