Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island uses WAVE Grant to support seniors through social outings

Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island (VNCI) is expanding its efforts to combat senior isolation thanks to a grant awarded earlier this year by the Washington Area Villages Exchange (WAVE).

The funding is helping VNCI address the growing health risks associated with social isolation among older residents on Chincoteague Island. As part of those efforts, the organization recently organized a day trip for 14 members, guests, and volunteers to the Centre at Salisbury in Maryland.

Participants spent the day shopping at retailers including HomeGoods, Boscov’s, and Kohl’s, followed by a group lunch at Olive Garden. Organizers say the outing provided not only access to goods that are not always available locally, but also valuable opportunities for social connection.

“Many of our members do not drive, so having the opportunity to shop at department stores is a real gift,” said VNCI Executive Director Catherine Shappell. “Getting to shop with a friend, enjoying a wonderful lunch, and even making a new friend along the way is a truly special way to spend the day.”

Participants highlighted the social benefits of the trip. One member, Mary, said the outing helped her connect with others. “There were several people I didn’t know, and I got to know the ones I did know even better. It was such fun being with so many nice people. It was a wonderful chance to shop — and I do love to shop.”

Another participant, Peg, emphasized the importance of simply getting out and spending time with others. “Even though I didn’t buy anything, it was a nice way to get out with people that I really like to be with,” she said.

VNCI officials note that social isolation is more than just loneliness, citing its links to cognitive decline and increased physical health risks. The organization works to address these challenges by offering regular social activities and community-building opportunities for residents age 60 and older.

In addition to group outings, VNCI provides volunteer support services including transportation, errands, light household assistance, and friendly visits to help seniors remain independent in their homes.

VNCI is part of the Virginia Villages Collective, a network of 17 organizations supporting the Village model of aging in place. The grant funding was provided through WAVE, the largest regional Village association in the country, which supports 81 Villages across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

For more information about membership or volunteer opportunities with VNCI, visit village-neighbors.org.