A tractor trailer caught on fire Saturday morning on Route 13 near Kiptopeke.

Eye witnesses at the scene reported hearing a tire blown on the vehicle shortly before it caught on fire. The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle.

Responding to the scene included Cheriton, Cape Charles, Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Virginia State Police, and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department.

Northbound traffic was blocked for a short time while emergency personnel extinguished the fire.

