Do you have visitors coming? Take a quick six-minute tour of the Northampton County Historic Court Green in Eastville with us! The Northampton Historic Preservation Society provides an overview of the historic buildings dating back to the 1731 Courthouse on this tour.

These historical buildings make the Northampton County Historic Court Green one of the most intact in the country. The Northampton County Court Green in Eastville is on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, Northampton County is known for its unique records—the nation’s oldest continuous court records. Northampton’s records date from 1632 to the present day; no other Virginia county can make such a claim.

You can watch this video and others on the NHPS website and also learn about the Society’s plans to restore the 1907 Jail on the Historic Northampton Court Green for use as a jail museum at: https://www.northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com/historic-court-green.

