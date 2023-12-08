VIDEO: Thursday morning’s crash in Exmore

December 8, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
exmore accident

Below you’ll find a video of the Thursday morning crash in Exmore.

Two suspects are currently under arrest, charged with multiple felonies in Worcester, Accomack and Northampton. Law enforcement officials anticipate more charges to come.

.

