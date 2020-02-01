The Northampton Historic Preservation Society makes the video “Pear Valley: A 1740 Yeoman’s Cottage” available online.

In this video, Dr. Garrison Brown takes you on a tour of Pear Valley which has been dated to have been built in 1740. Pear Valley represents what was once a common building in the rural landscape of the Chesapeake region. Pear Valley has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, becoming one of 121 Virginia and two in Northampton. This places Pear Valley in the company of Virginia’s Monticello, Montpelier, and Bacon’s Castle as a property officially recognized by the U.S. government for its national historic significance.

You will find the video at the NHPS website: https://www. northamptonhistoricpreservatio nsociety.com/pear-valley-1740- video.

