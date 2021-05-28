By Jimmy Shockley

When Tasha Lucy, membership and activities director for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Family YMCA in Onley, would go to Northampton County for events, the questions were familiar.

“The first question I’d gotten from everybody was, ‘When are we going to get our YMCA down here,” said Lucy, standing beside the under-construction Cape Charles facility.

“I’m just so excited that we are finally making this happen for this community,” she said.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday May 29 from 11—11:30 a.m., directly followed by a first look and open house until 5 p.m, which will include refreshments and tours of the new Y location.

May 29 will also be the final day for Charter Membership registrations, a pre-opening membership option that comes with no joining fee, and additional perks like a goody bag and special member recognition events.

All are welcome to attend and kick off the holiday weekend with the Y.

Once an unthinkable amenity for the Eastern Shore’s southernmost area, the Northampton County YMCA will be 13,500 square feet. The $4.7 million project has already been paid for.

“There are several key stakeholders in this community that really drove this project,” said Bill Zazynski, chief property and facilities officer for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, which also operates the Onley YMCA.

““We’re very excited about what they’ve done and all the community support we’ve had come on.”

With a massive fitness facility that can hold 75 people, a group exercise studio for yoga and other activities, and a multi-purpose room for camps and events, the new facility looks to be the perfect size for the area.

There also will be an onsite childcare center for parents who are exercising. A field in back of the facility will accommodate soccer and other sports.

There are two large outdoor pools — one is a four-lane lap pool and the other contains a graded, gently sloped entry and children’s recreational equipment.

It has mens’ and womens’ locker rooms and a family locker room perfect for young families or older members who might need assistance from a spouse or caregiver.

“It’s a lot of bang for the buck,” said Zazynski. “It’s a beautful YMCA.”

Memberships are $63 monthly for individuals, $78 monthly for “adult plus one” memberships and $93 for families.

“Everybody’s excited,” she said. “They can’t wait until the doors open.”

.