Victim of Hacks Neck fire identified

February 7, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, on February 4, special agents of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Chesapeake Field Office responded to a request from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the origin and cause of a structural fire at 12249 Hacksneck Road residence. 

The residence was completely burned and resident Melinda Jean Bonniwell, age 56 was found deceased.  Another resident, 18-year-old female, survived with minor injuries. 

At this time, the fire does not appear suspicious, and the cause is undetermined, but the investigation is ongoing.

