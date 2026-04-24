Victim Identified in Par 4 Shooting

By Linda Cicoira

The victim of a fatal shooting at a Temperanceville nightspot last weekend has been identified as 37-year-old Direal Antwine Smith, a former resident of the Eastern Shore and father of three children.

Smith was one of five people hit by gunfire when suspect 34-year-old Skylor Depree Crippen, of Oak Hall, allegedly opened fire at the Par 4 Bar & Grill on Lankford Highway around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, and then allegedly fired at rescue workers as they approached the site to give aid.

In an obituary, Smith was reported to have accepted Jesus Christ at a young age at Macedonia AME Church, where he also sang in the choir. “His faith remained a guiding force throughout his life … Known for his joyful spirit and love for life, he enjoyed spending time joking and laughing with his family and friends, cooking meals that brought everyone together, and playing basketball. He was a supportive, protective, and present father who deeply loved his children.”

He was also a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, and was survived by his high school sweetheart, the mother of his children.

The other victims have not yet been identified. A video was sent to Shore Daily News and showed the business was busy when a fight broke out, and then shots could be seen and heard.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, is being held without bond in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville due to the nature of the offenses. He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious assault of a rescue worker, and two counts of using a firearm in a threatening manner to commit a felony. The rescuers were not injured.

Court records stated that Crippen “admitted to shooting (and) laughed about the possibility of more victims showing up to (the) hospital.” Crippen also allegedly stated, “Somebody better have died tonight” after seeing stitches to his face. “Defendant admits to shooting wildly as EMT staff approached to treat defendant’s gunshot wound to (his) foot.