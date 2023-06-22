Updated 3:56 PM

One lane is now open northbound with a 35 mph speed limit on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel after a tractor trailer crashed over the side Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, a single vehicle accident occurred around 1:50 pm at mile post 1 on the northbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The vehicle involved is a tractor-trailer. The truck has gone overboard on the west-side of the northbound span between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

The facility has sustained guardrail and curb damage. CBBT Maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs.

CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and US Coast Guard are assisting.

No other details are available at this time. Additional updates will be issued.

According to Windy.com’s wind radar, the current winds on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel are 9 knots out of the east. There were no wind restrictions at the time of the crash.

Check back regularly for additional information.