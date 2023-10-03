Vehicle crashes into storefront in Cape Charles

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 4:20 p.m. a pick up crashed into a store front in Cape Charles.

According to Cape Charles town officials, a handicapped driver lost control of his truck and crashed into the front of the bank building on Mason Avenue. The driver was the only occupant of the truck and fortunately there were no injuries either in the truck or in the building.

It took emergency responders a little while to help secure the area, and to take some initial actions to stop a water leak. Additional security, restoration, and insurance actions will be evaluated tomorrow by the building in bank owners.

Cape Charles EMS, and the Cape Charles and Cheriton Fire Departments responded.

