Regardless of a road’s condition earlier today, below-freezing temperatures and high winds tonight will create an environment prime for roadway refreezing and/or snow drifting. Motorists must continue to stay off the roads through Sunday morning, at the earliest, to allow crews to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will be stationed across the district overnight, prepared to respond to slick spots caused by refreezing using salt and sand. Remember, with tonight’s expected low temperatures in the teens, wet spots on the roadways should be considered ice and deemed hazardous to motorists.

As of Saturday afternoon, state-maintained interstate and primary routes in the district were mostly clear following plowing operations. VDOT crews also made significant progress on the Eastern Shore, where total snow accumulation reached 10 inches.

Tonight, crews on the Eastern Shore will continue to plow state-maintained roads, followed by salt application. As of Saturday afternoon, state-maintained primaries and secondaries in this area were in moderate condition, with some snow remaining on most roads.

The department will also be monitoring snow drifting in the area, which can cause even newly plowed roads to be completely re-covered in snow. Due to significant snow accumulation, the overnight refreeze will be particularly treacherous along Eastern Shore routes.

Motorists are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads, and caution should be exercised if travel is absolutely necessary. Continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions throughout the duration of the inclement weather.