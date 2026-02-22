VDOT urges travelers to stay off road during storm

A winter storm is expected to impact Hampton Roads beginning this afternoon and continuing into Monday, with travel conditions varying by location. The highest snowfall totals are anticipated for the Eastern Shore, followed by the Hampton Roads Peninsula. Lower snowfall amounts are expected across the Southside and western portions of the region; however, these areas may also experience hazardous road conditions, depending on snowfall and temperatures. Motorists throughout Hampton Roads should be prepared to avoid or limit travel as conditions warrant, depending on their destination and roadway conditions.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Hampton Roads District crews, equipment, and materials across the region are prepared and ready to respond. Additional crews remain on standby to assist with downed trees, branches, and debris that may fall across roads during this event.

Rain is expected to transition to snow across Hampton Roads starting this afternoon and continuing overnight into Monday. Driving conditions are expected to worsen once snowfall begins. Depending on snowfall rates, especially during peak snowfall, roads across Hampton Roads may become snow-covered, and travel may remain hazardous after precipitation ends while crews continue to address the roadways.

The most significant impacts are anticipated on the Eastern Shore, where heavy snowfall and strong winds may create whiteout conditions, blowing and drifting snow, and severely reduced visibility. Travel on the Eastern Shore is expected to become extremely hazardous and may remain unsafe after snowfall ends, as crews continue to plow and treat roadways.

Snowfall accumulation is also expected across the Hampton Roads Peninsula, including the Historic Triangle area, where the potential for 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast. Crews will address these areas throughout the snow event, and travel conditions may remain hazardous after precipitation ends as roadway operations continue.

Lower snowfall totals are anticipated across the Southside and western portions of Hampton Roads; however, even light accumulations, slushy conditions, or wet pavement potentially freezing can create slick, hazardous roadways.

Any snowfall and precipitation combined with freezing temperatures can impact driving conditions. Freezing temperatures may lead to icy conditions, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas that freeze first. Hazardous travel conditions may persist beyond the end of precipitation, especially in areas receiving higher snowfall totals or where freezing temperatures persist.

Travel should be avoided during the storm. After the storm, travel should be limited based on roadway conditions in your specific area and along the entirety of your route.

Before traveling, check roadway conditions along your entire route using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, visiting 511.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 511 while in Virginia.

VDOT maintains all interstates, major state-maintained primary routes and county roads in Hampton Roads. Individual municipalities maintain their own primary and secondary roadways.