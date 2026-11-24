The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures from noon Wednesday, November 25, through noon Monday, November 30, to help ease Thanksgiving holiday travel.

The suspension applies to interstates and other major roads across Virginia. Some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place, and motorists are encouraged to check conditions before leaving.

Travelers can find current traffic conditions, crashes, construction information and traffic cameras through the free 511 Virginia app or at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Traffic information is also available by calling 511.

The website’s “Holiday Travel” section includes a Thanksgiving travel trends map showing when interstate congestion has historically been heaviest. VDOT said the map can help drivers plan departure times, although it cannot precisely predict this year’s delays.

Eastern Shore residents traveling through Hampton Roads should account for possible congestion around the Interstate 64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

For trips between the Peninsula and Southside, VDOT suggests considering alternate crossings, including the Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, Route 17 James River Bridge or the free Jamestown-Scotland Ferry. Interstate 95 may also provide an alternative, depending on the destination.

Drivers heading through Northern Virginia can check expresslanes.com for directional schedules on the reversible Interstate 95 and Interstate 395 Express Lanes, along with information about the Interstate 495 Express Lanes.

VDOT also urged motorists to check tire pressure and fuel levels, allow extra travel time and get sufficient rest before driving. Travelers should buckle up, secure children in appropriate car seats, avoid distractions and arrange a designated driver if drinking.

The agency reminded drivers to watch for deer, keep the left lane available for passing and move over when possible for stopped roadside vehicles displaying flashing lights, flares or warning signs. Drivers unable to move over should slow down and proceed cautiously.

Hazardous road conditions can be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-367-7623.