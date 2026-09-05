VDOT to lift most lane closures for Labor Day travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures across the state during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The restrictions will be lifted from noon Friday, Sept. 4, through noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, to accommodate increased holiday traffic.

For Eastern Shore motorists, Route 13 is expected to carry heavier traffic as visitors travel to and from Chincoteague, Cape Charles and other coastal destinations. Drivers heading across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel or into Hampton Roads should allow additional travel time and check traffic conditions before leaving.

Some semi-permanent work zones may remain in place despite the holiday suspension. Motorists can check current road conditions, crashes, congestion and construction through the free Virginia 511 mobile app or at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Traffic information is also available by dialing 511 within Virginia.

Travelers continuing toward Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks are encouraged to consider Interstate 664 and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as alternatives to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel during ongoing construction.

VDOT is reminding drivers to avoid distractions, wear seat belts and arrange for a designated driver if alcohol is involved. Motorists should also watch for pedestrians and bicyclists and comply with Virginia’s Move Over law when approaching vehicles with flashing lights or warning signs along the roadway.

Hazardous road conditions may be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623.