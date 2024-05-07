VDOT to hold Public Design Hearing on two Rails to Trails segments in Northampton County

Pictured: Map of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail proposed shared-use path in Cape Charles, starting at Mason Avenue and Fig Street, and ending at Route 13 (Lankford Highway) and Country Place.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY—The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold an in-person design public hearing on Wednesday, May 8, to share information and receive feedback on the proposed project plans to convert two portions of the railbed of the former Bay Coast Railroad into a shared-use path as part of two new segments for the overall Eastern Shore Rail to Trail projects in Northampton County.

The proposed projects to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, mobility and accessibility include a 2.17-mile segment in Cape Charles, from the intersection of Fig Street and Mason Avenue to Route 13 (Lankford Highway) and Country Place, and another 1.4-mile Cheriton segment from Route 13 and Country Place to Route 639 (Sunnyside Road). Improvements also include the addition of two parking areas and pavement markings for bicycle lanes on Sunnyside Road, from the shared-use path to Route 13 Business (South Bayside Road).

This Design Public Hearing is Wednesday, May 8, 5-7 p.m. at the Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, 21334 South Bayside Road, Cheriton, VA 23316.

The purpose of the meeting is to give the public an opportunity to review the project exhibits on display, meet with VDOT representatives to ask questions and obtain project information, and provide input. This meeting will be an open house-style format with no formal presentation. Media are invited to attend.

Map of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail proposed shared-use path in Cheriton, starting at Route 13 (Lankford Highway) and Country Place, and ending at Sunnyside Road.

The public may provide oral and written comments regarding the proposed projects at the hearing or submit them by May 18, 2024, to Kenneth McKinna, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434, or via email to [email protected]. Please reference “Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Cheriton/Cape Charles Projects Comment” in the subject line.

In the event of severe inclement weather on May 8, this meeting will be held on Thursday, May 9, at the same location and time listed above.

For more information on the project, please visit: https://vdot.virginia.gov/ESRTCapeCharlesCheriton.