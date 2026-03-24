VDOT to begin installing “RCUT” design on 13 at Daughtery Road intersection

Project designed to improve safety and operations at intersection to begin as early as March 23

Construction is expected to begin as early as March 23 on a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project aimed at improving safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Route 13 (Lankford Highway) and Daugherty Road (Route 648).

The project will convert the current four-leg, unsignalized intersection into a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) design. Under the new configuration, left turns from Daugherty Road onto Route 13 will be eliminated. Instead, drivers will be required to turn right onto Route 13 and proceed to a designated median opening to complete a U-turn.

The work will include the addition of northbound and southbound U-turn lanes along Route 13, as well as the construction of shoulder extensions, or “bulb-outs,” in both directions to accommodate larger vehicles making U-turns.

According to VDOT, the intersection was identified in the 2016 Eastern Shore Safety Study as having a history of frequent and severe crashes. The RCUT design is intended to reduce the number of vehicle conflict points and eliminate the potential for head-on collisions, while also improving traffic efficiency by allowing each direction of Route 13 to operate more independently.

The $4.29 million project was awarded to Branscome Operating, LLC in January 2026. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027, though the schedule remains subject to change due to weather and other factors.

During construction, motorists should expect periodic lane and shoulder closures on Route 13 near Daugherty Road, as well as possible full closures with signed detours.

VDOT is urging drivers to use caution in work zones, follow posted signage, and remain alert for changing traffic patterns throughout the duration of the project.