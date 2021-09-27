By Linda Cicoira

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on future plans for Route 13, in Onley.

VDOT is studying ways to enhance safety, improve mobility, and reduce congestion through a STARS study along Lankford Highway from Redwood Road/Coastal Boulevard to Taylor Road. STARS stands for Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions.

This study will propose accommodations with the goal of improving safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users, and to enhance connectivity along Route 13 in the town. Seven intersections are included in the study area. The first survey will gather public input on existing deficiencies along the study corridor.

Then, a second survey will gather public input on potential recommendations during the concept development stage of the project. The first survey will be available through Oct. 15, at http://metroquestsurvey.com/2aw8x .

Comments regarding the study can also be submitted in writing by contacting Jerry Pauley at 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435 or jerry.pauley@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 13 (Lankford Highway) Corridor Improvement Study.” Written comments will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2021.

More information can be found on the website project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/stars_rte_13_lankford_highway_improvement_study.asp.

