While snow is not on the minds of most Virginians at this time, the Virginia Department of Transportation can’t hire enough independent contractors to remove snow from state roads and interstate highways, especially in emergency conditions, according to a new report by the Office of the State Inspector General.

In a report released Tuesday, the inspector general found that many contractors are unwilling to work for the department because of requirements that they carry workers’ compensation insurance for their employees and equip snow-removal trucks with “automatic vehicle locator” technology so the public and supervisors can track them.

“A sufficient number of contractors is not available to complete snow plans,” the inspector general said, noting shortages to respond to Level 4 and Level 5 emergencies at five of the six VDOT area headquarters reviewed in the audit.

