VDOT says ES roads are in severe condition

The Eastern Shore is now digging out from heavy snow, numerous downed trees and contend with blustery conditions overnight into Monday morning. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews remain active on 12-hour shifts during 24/7 District-wide operations, treating and plowing roadways as needed.

Eastern Shore primary and secondary roadways are in severe condition. As of early this morning, field reports note that portions of northern Accomack County have received as much as 10-12 inches of snow, while Northampton County has been impacted by approximately 5 inches of snow. Prior to the storm, supplemental forces were brought in to Hampton Roads to help with snow operations on the Eastern Shore.

Severe conditions mean there is a significant accumulation of snow partially covering roadways, which are considered hazardous. Motorists should stay off roadways while crews are working on plowing and treatment operations. Additionally, gusty winds remain impactful with downed trees and power lines, along with drifting snow in many locations affecting visibility.

Interstates, primary and secondary roadways on the Southside, western portion of Hampton Roads, and the Peninsula, including the Historic Triangle, are reporting as clear. Crews are continuing to monitor roadways and address slick roadway conditions.

Motorists should reduce speed, increase following distance, and use caution as remaining moisture on the roadways could present icy conditions with temperatures remaining close to freezing.

Before traveling, check roadway conditions along your entire route using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, visiting 511.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 511 while in Virginia.

VDOT prioritizes state-maintained roads carrying the most traffic for treatment and snow removal. Crews focus first on interstates and limited-access highways, followed by primary routes and major secondary roads with high traffic volumes or vital emergency facilities, followed by low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets, as resources allow.

VDOT maintains all interstates, major state-maintained primary routes and county roads in Hampton Roads. Individual municipalities maintain their own primary and secondary roadways.