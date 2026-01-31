VDOT urges drivers to stay off roads during storm

With significant winter weather forecast to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia beginning early Saturday and continuing through the weekend, residents in Accomack and Northampton counties are being urged to complete preparations and avoid travel during and after the storm.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the storm is expected to bring accumulating snow, strong winds, and prolonged freezing temperatures that will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. Forecasts indicate the system may require multi-day snow removal operations, and motorists are advised to remain off the roads to protect their safety and allow crews the space needed to clear roadways efficiently.

VDOT crews serving the Eastern Shore have been preparing by closely monitoring forecasts, coordinating logistics, mobilizing equipment, and ensuring materials are ready ahead of the storm. Once snowfall begins, crews will shift to 12-hour rotating shifts and work around the clock to plow snow and treat roads as conditions allow.

Heavy snow combined with gusty winds is expected to significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting, particularly on exposed roadways. Plows may need to make repeated passes on interstates and primary routes as snow continues to accumulate or blow back onto cleared surfaces. Motorists should not expect roads to be fully clear during the height of the storm or immediately afterward.

As with all winter weather events, VDOT will prioritize roadways carrying the highest traffic volumes. Interstates and major primary routes will be addressed first, followed by key secondary roads serving emergency services and essential facilities. Lower-volume secondary roads and neighborhood streets will be treated after higher-priority routes as resources allow.

VDOT officials stress that snow removal operations are most effective when traffic is minimal. Drivers are reminded not to crowd snowplows, avoid passing them unless absolutely necessary, and maintain a safe distance, as operators have limited visibility and may stop frequently.

Travel during the storm and in the immediate aftermath is strongly discouraged. If travel is unavoidable, drivers are urged to use extreme caution and check current road conditions before departing.

Motorists on the Eastern Shore can stay informed by using VDOT’s 511 Virginia system, available online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, through the free mobile app, or by dialing 511 within Virginia.