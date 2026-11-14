VDOT prepares for winter season

As leaves begin to fall and the temperatures drop, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is in the final stages of getting ready for snow season. Though preparations begin in the summer, it’s this time of year crews focus on inspecting snow-fighting equipment and ensuring materials and drivers are ready for the first forecasted flakes of snow.

“Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at VDOT. We plan throughout the year to ensure our crews are prepared for winter weather,” said Acting Chief of Maintenance and Operations Anne Booker. “Our preparations include not only materials and equipment used to treat roads, but employees and contractors who help us deliver a safe and reliable transportation system for drivers across the commonwealth.”

To address the more than 128,000 lane miles of roadway that VDOT maintains across Virginia, the agency depends on a team of VDOT staff and contractors, who typically work in 12-hour shifts, to prepare, plow and treat winter weather conditions.

Crews use more than 12,000 pieces of equipment during winter storms; some even serve a variety of purposes. Dump trucks, which are the backbone of VDOT’s fleet, are used year-round and can be fitted with specialized plow configurations and material spreaders to dispense treatment materials. For example, trucks equipped with wing plows help clear a wider path and are typically used to push snow further from the roadway. Other vehicles include front-end loaders to fill trucks with materials as well as motor graders to help clean shoulders.

With a variety of equipment to have at the ready, VDOT is making sure repairs are made and everything is in working order before the first snowstorm. Mechanics check the equipment, from plow blades to salt and sand spreaders. Equipment operators also test the outfitted vehicles and train with them during what VDOT calls dry runs on their assigned routes.

Along with staffing and equipment that is prepped and ready for the winter season, the agency stocks materials to treat roads before, during and after a snow event. This includes more than 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasive as well as more than 1.9 million gallons of brine.

Prepare your equipment

While VDOT is preparing its equipment for winter weather, you should prepare your vehicle, as well.

When the temperature drops, so does tire pressure, so make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure. Additionally, if the tires are old, they may need to be replaced to ensure the treads provide sufficient traction for driving.

Check your battery, especially if you’ve had recent issues that required you to jumpstart it.

Check brake lights, headlights, turn signals and emergency flashers.

Make sure the windshield wiper fluid reservoir is full and that all windshield wipers work well.

Prepare an emergency driving kit. It should have items such as a flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, first aid kit, bottled water and non-perishable food and abrasive material for traction, such as cat litter or sand.

Know before you go

During winter, regularly monitor weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and road conditions prior to hitting the road. Motorists are encouraged to use VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov or call 511 from any phone in Virginia to get up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

During inclement weather events, VDOT uses social media to communicate with travelers. Check out VDOT’s social media options to get transportation information and travel tips in the format that serves you best.