VDOT prepared to keep roads safe during Ophelia

Pay close attention to local forecasts and official announcements for safety information.

SUFFOLK—As a tropical storm approaches, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Hampton Roads District is prepared to keep the region’s state-maintained roadways safe ahead of the storm. Based on current forecasts, VDOT staff is preparing for potential impacts stemming from heavy rainfall, high winds and above-average high tide levels, from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. Motorists should monitor local weather and avoid travel during inclement weather.

Crews stand ready to respond to any unsafe travel conditions and any damage resulting from the storm. Ahead of the storm, crews have been inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, readying trucks and equipment, and coordinating debris and tree removal crews to be on standby.

With the potential for tidal and flash flooding, motorists and pedestrians must avoid areas with downed power lines or trees, standing water and road closures. Motorists are encouraged to report any unsafe road conditions or hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.