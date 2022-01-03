VDOT Hampton Roads crews ready to respond to inclement weather conditions

As the first winter weather event of the new year hits the Commonwealth today, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Hampton Roads District is prepared to respond with materials, equipment and staffing in place and at the ready.

VDOT crews have loaded equipment with plows and spreaders and have mobilized as of 6 a.m. this morning ahead of the forecasted changeover from rain to snow. Since the precipitation will begin as rain, crews were unable to pretreat roads ahead of the snow, as the anti-icing materials would be less effective or wash away. Once the snow begins, crews will work in 24-hour operations clearing and treating the interstate and state-maintained roadways as needed. With the risk of high winds, crews are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris.

While the initial pavement temperatures will help melt the snowfall early on in the day, expected heavy snow rates may lead to slushy conditions as it melts. Pavement temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day and could impact rush hour travel. Cold temperatures after precipitation can lead to icy, hazardous roadways until they can dry out. Due to the potential for icy travel conditions, VDOT urges motorists to monitor the local forecasts and changing road conditions, and be prepared to avoid or adjust travel as needed.

VDOT will continue to monitor road surfaces as temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and night. Crews will treat the roads as necessary for the duration of the event. If travel is necessary:

Give crews time to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

.