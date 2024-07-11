VDOT install yellow flashing arrow traffic signal at Broadwater Road Route 13 intersection

With safety as its number one priority, as of July 9, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has added a flashing yellow arrow (FYA) traffic signal in Northampton County to help make left turns safer and more efficient. As a result, drivers will experience new traffic signal operations at the intersection of Route 13 (Lankford Highway) and Route 652 (Broadwater Road) in the town of Exmore.

The newly installed and activated traffic signal displays four arrows that include a solid red arrow signaling drivers to stop, a steady yellow arrow indicating that the light is changing to red, the new flashing yellow arrow signal indicating a left turn can be made after safely yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians crossing the street, and a solid green arrow indicating drivers have the right of way to make the left turn.

These types of traffic signals are designed to help provide more clarification for drivers turning left about who has the right of way over oncoming traffic by providing both the solid green arrow for protected turns and a flashing yellow arrow for permissive turns after yielding. When the yellow arrow is flashing, drivers are reminded to wait until there is a safe window to make a left turn at the intersection.

