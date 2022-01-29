Pictured: a truck plows Route 13 on Saturday morning, January 29 as a blizzard winds down on the Eastern Shore. Picture courtesy of Fritz Lauer.

Below-freezing temperatures and high winds creating hazardous conditions

The latest round of winter weather is moving beyond Hampton Roads, but below-freezing temperatures and strong winds will prolong hazardous road conditions even after the storm has passed.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews continue to work around-the-clock to clear and treat state-maintained roads, with much of the district now reporting wet or slushy conditions after receiving several inches of snow overnight.

The Eastern Shore received the highest snowfall totals, with crews estimating 7-10 inches of accumulation in some locations. State-maintained roads in this area are in moderate condition, with primaries, including Routes 13 and 175, and high-volume secondary roads all already plowed at least once, although partial snow coverage can remain.

Crews on the Eastern Shore will focus today on continuing to plow state-maintained roads, followed by applying salt. The department will also be monitoring snow drifting in the area, which can cause even newly plowed roads to be completely re-covered in snow.

Regardless of snowfall accumulation, below-freezing temperatures and high winds will create conditions prime for roadway refreezing and/or snow drifting. Motorists must continue to stay off the roads through Sunday morning, at the earliest, to allow crews to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Throughout the day, crews district-wide will continue to clear snow and treat the roads with salt to break down ice and sand to enhance traction. As high winds continue, crews are also assisting with the removal of any downed trees, branches and debris that fall across the roads.

VDOT anticipated the higher snow totals on the Eastern Shore, and as a result shifted staffing and equipment including:

An additional 22 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders, for a total of 45;

Six additional loaders;

Five tree crews to assist with downed trees, branches and debris that may fall across the roads;

One staged, heavy-duty rotator wrecker for assistance as-needed; and

An incident management coordinator to assist with clearing incidents and working with heavy-duty equipment.

Overall, 325 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders were mobilized during this winter weather event.

Remember – When snow or ice is on roadways, travel is hazardous and should be avoided. Any wet spots on the roadways should be considered ice. Motorists are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads, and caution should be exercised if travel is absolutely necessary.

Motorists should continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions throughout the duration of the inclement weather.